Need to Know: Pet Sitting Certificate, Household item Repairs, Spring Clean-up

RHS Junior Pet Sitting Certificate

Registration is NOW OPEN for the RHS Junior Pet Sitting Certificate course on April 21st

Geared towards students between the ages of 13-16, the Junior Pet Sitting Certificate course teaches skills to responsibly look after a pet.

Each student who successfully completes this program receives a personalized Junior Pet Sitting Certificate, offering confidence at all of their future pet sitting opportunities!

Register here: https://reginahumanesociety.ca/junior-pet-sitting.../

Household item Repairs

Got a broken household item that needs repair? Bring it to the Repair Café on April 9.

Volunteers will see if they can fix or repair your damaged items for free. Cathedral Neighborhood Centre (2900 13th Ave.) from 2 - 5:30 p.m. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3iNWIii

Spring Clean-up

Spring is here, most of the snow has melted away, and it’s time for the City of Regina’s annual spring litter cleanup to begin.

City crews are collecting litter alongside Ring Road, Victoria Avenue East, Lewvan Drive and other high-speed roadways. For their safety, the City reminds drivers to please slow down when passing workers.

Over the next three to four weeks, crews will also be cleaning up garbage and bulky items from alleys in the Heritage and North Central neighbourhoods.