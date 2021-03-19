Need to Know: Phase 2, Expansion for Drive-Thru Shots, Blood Donations

Sask. moves to Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine plan; introduces Special Vaccination Leave for workers

The province says residents above the age of 67 and those considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” can book their vaccine appointment as of 12 p.m. yesterday.

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by called 1-833-Sask-Vax (727-5829). You will need a Saskatchewan health card to make an appointment.

The province also introduced a Special Vaccination Leave, which allows workers to take three hours of paid time off work to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: AstraZeneca vaccine available immediately for anyone aged 60-69 at Regina Drive Thru

Effective immediately, the Drive Thru for AstraZeneca immunization clinic, located in Regina, is now open for anyone aged 60 to 69. People in this age range can come now and attend the Drive-Thru immunization clinic on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL).

The Drive-Thru site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The wait time and current eligibility for the Regina clinic can be found here and wait times will be updated hourly from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can also tune your radio to 107.5 FM and receive important information about the immunization process.

ONLY those aged 60 to 69 on the date of immunization will be eligible when they arrive.

Blood donations suspended in Regina due to COVID-19 cases

In a statement, they say they have decided to suspend whole blood collections in Regina until March 22nd, but apheresis plasma and platelet collections will continue.

People who had appointments booked, are being encouraged to rebook appointments on the GiveBlood app, visiting blood.ca, or calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283)