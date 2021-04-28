Need to Know: Phone Scam, Help for Restaurants, Vaccine Eligibility

SaskTel addresses increased number of international spam calls

People across the province have received numerous phone calls from various international locations, only to have the unknown caller end the call after one ring.

SaskTel acknowledged the increasing amount of scam calls and is advising the public to ignore the calls and not call the number back. If you do answer the call, hang up immediately. Calling the international number back could result in long-distance charges.

SaskTel said that it is currently working with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for solutions to combat this problem.

London Drugs Offering Shelf Space to Restaurants in Western Canada Impacted by COVID-19 Restrictions

London Drugs is expanding support to help local restauranteurs in Western Canada sell their house brand consumer packaged products at its retail locations. Any restaurants with specialty items suitable for retail sales – such as sauces, jams, rubs, apparel and more – are encouraged to submit them for immediate consideration to be stocked and sold on London Drugs shelves.

London Drugs is ready to review product submissions immediately, and local restaurants could see their packaged products and merchandise on store shelves within the week.

To submit products for review, restaurant owners can visit the application form online at https://www.londondrugs.com/local-central-application.html. Some rules and restrictions apply.

COVID-19 immunization alert effective April 28: Eligibility for booked appointments and drive-thru/walk-in clinics moves to age 42 and older

Effective 8:00am, April 28, 2021, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program moves to age 42 and older. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-in, and mobile.

Approximately 10,000 appointments will be added to the Patient Booking System as of 8:00am, Apr.28 for booked appointments. As additional vaccine allocations arrive, drive-thru and walk-in clinics will open for immunization. Pharmacy immunization details can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.

The system will open to residents over 40, and priority employees on Friday.

The province identified remaining frontline workers as teachers and educational staff, correctional staff, border security agents, police officers, firefighters and frontline healthcare workers employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority or private employers, such as dentists, optometrists and chiropractors.