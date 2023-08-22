Need To Know: Pickleball Tournament, Dog Swim, Back To School

Dog Swim Registration

Registration is open for the annual Dog Swim!

The annual Dog Swim is coming up on September 4 at Regent Pool.



Registration is open now until September 4.



For more details, visit Regina.ca/dogswim

Regina set to host Pickleball Canada National Championships

The “fastest growing sport in North America” will be hosting its Canadian National Championships in Regina this week.

The Pickleball Canada National Championships will begin Wednesday and run until Aug. 27.

Currently, 635 players from across Canada will compete for the title of the country's best pickleball players in age categories ranging from 16 to 75. There will be both men’s and women’s singles as well as doubles and mixed doubles as well.

32 courts will be set aside for the tournament at the Viterra International Trade Centre and Queen City Hub.

Back To School Contest

School starts in two weeks in Regina and we want to hook you up with some back to school cash!

Pure Country is teaming up with Factory Optical to give you a chance to go Back To School in style!

Enter HERE and you could win a $500 Gift Card to buy school supplies plus a $250 Gift Card from Factory Optical to refresh your look!