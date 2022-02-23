Need to Know: Pink Shirt Day, Canada's Farm Show, Regina Warming Spaces and Services

Today is Be Kind Online – Pink Shirt Day

Be Kind Online aims to end bullying and cyberbullying in our communities. As an organization committed to diversity, inclusion, and acceptance, SaskTel is proud to lead this initiative and help empower those committed to changing online behaviour for the better.

Be a part of making your community better with a Be Kind Online Grant. You can discover how you can turn your great ideas into reality with a grant of up to $1,000 paid directly to you.

For more details: https://bekindonline.com/

Canada’s Farm Show Returns in Person this year

The Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) is excited to announce that Canada’s Farm Show presented by Viterra will be in-person this year. The show takes place in Regina from June 21 – 23, 2022.

Passes for Canada’s Farm Show are now on sale. The public can purchase a three-day pass for $15 by visiting www.canadasfarmshow.com. This year’s show takes place during the middle of the week to minimize costs and disruptions for producers and exhibitors. In addition, the show is moving indoors.

Regina Warming Spaces and Services

With extreme cold warnings in effect if you need a place to warm up there are multiple locations throughout Regina offering spaces and services to those in need.

Visit https://bit.ly/3IbFqqt for a list of locations, the hours of operation and what is offered at each spot.