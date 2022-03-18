Need to Know: Pizza for Ukraine, 2022 Grey Cup Festival, SaskPower Scam

Pizza for Ukraine

Today (Friday March 18th) & Tomorrow (Saturday March 19th) from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm stop by the Ukrainian Co-op (1805 Winnipeg St.) as Campfire Grill & Primal Pie Handcrafted Pizza is serving pizza by the slice to raise funds for Ukraine.

$5.00 per slice with 100% of the profit being donated to the UCC to support Ukraine.

Countdown to 2022 Grey Cup Festival underway

The countdown to Grey Cup week in Regina is officially on after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie joined MLA and former Saskatchewan Roughriders great Gene Makowsky and Mayor Sandra Masters at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday to announce upcoming events.

The Grey Cup Festival will run through Nov. 15-20, ending with the CFL’s championship game.

For the first time, all events leading up to the game will be hosted in a 100-acre space with REAL District holding all events on their campus.

Some of the major events and partners announced on Thursday include Mosaic Village, NexGen Energy Street Festival, and Richardson Pioneer Rider Nation Community Celebration.

More information will be revealed in the months ahead with information posted to the official website of the 2022 Grey Cup Festival.

Tickets for the 2022 Grey Cup game will go on sale to the general public June 14.

SaskPower Scam E-mail

An email scam is going around saying SaskPower couldn't process your last bill and asking you to log in to MySaskPower and pay immediately. This is not SaskPower. If you fall victim, call your credit card immediately and call SaskPower at 1-888-757-6937 to reset your MySaskPower credentials.