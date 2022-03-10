Need to Know: Pizza for Ukraine, Community Fair, Lead Pipes

Pizza for Ukraine

Coming up Friday March 18th & Saturday March 19th from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm stop by the Ukrainian Co-op (1805 Winnipeg st.) as Campfire Grill & Primal Pie Handcrafted Pizza is serving pizza by the slice to raise funds for Ukraine.

$5.00 per slice with 100% of the profit being donated to the UCC to support Ukraine.

Regina Open Door Society Virtual Community Fair

Helping connecting you to the community – at home! This year’s community fair will be hosted online. Join Regina Open Door Society to learn more about local organizations, Community Services and volunteer opportunities that are available.

The event running March 14th-16th is to provide newcomers to Canada (Immigrants and Refugees) with information on services and resources available to them within their community. If you are new, this is for you!

For registration and more details click here: https://rods.sk.ca/pages/virtual-community-fair-2022

Mandatory lead pipe replacement

Regina's Executive Committee has put forward a bylaw that could make it mandatory for owners of private properties to replace their lead water pipes.

So when the city goes to do their work to replace their connection point, it'll be mandatory now for the private side to do their connection points.

The motion got full approval from Executive Committee.

If residents can't afford a one-time payment, there are interest free payment plans available.

City council will have the final say on whether this bylaw is approved at next week's council meeting.