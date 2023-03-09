Need to Know: Planned Power Outages, TikTok Bans, New Aquatic Centre

SaskPower Planned Outages

Regina - 700 block Victoria Ave E (odd numbers), 2000 block Park St (even numbers), 2100 block Abbott St (even numbers), Borden St (odd numbers)

Date:

Start time: 9:00 AM

End time: 3:00 PM

Reason: System Maintenance

White City - Garden of Eden

Date:

Start time: 9:30 AM

End time: 4:00 PM

Rurals Affected: South and southeast of White City

Reason: System Maintenance

More TikTok Bans

Sask. Polytechnic is following federal and provincial organizations across the country in prohibiting TikTok on all its institution-owned devices.

The U of R and U of S at this time made the decision not to ban the use of TikTok on its devices.

City Council Votes in Favour of New Aquatic Centre

Regina city council voted unanimously to move forward and apply for a total of $128 million in funding from Ottawa for a new aquatics centre and geothermal facility during Wednesday’s council meeting.

One of the prerequisites of approval for federal dollars from the program is to have a location of a project approved.

Council also unanimously voted on keeping the aquatics centre where the Lawson currently sits.

The deadline to apply for the funding from the federal government is March 14.

For more details: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/regina-city-council-votes-unanimously-in-favour-of-128m-in-federal-dollars-for-new-aquatic-centre-1.6304061