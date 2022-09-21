Need to Know: Platinum Jubilee Medal, Changes to Vaccine Border Policy, Free trees

Accepting Nominations for Queen Elizabeth II - Platinum Jubilee Medal

The City of Regina is inviting nominations for citizens who have made exemplary contributions to our community and province.

The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves through their service, contributions and achievements, which have helped to build a strong, vibrant community.

Nominees of all ages and walks of life are welcomed but must meet the following minimum criteria:

They are a resident of Saskatchewan or have a link to Saskatchewan (at the time the medal is granted)

They have made a contribution to Canada, Saskatchewan or specifically to Regina

They were alive on February 6, 2022, the 70th anniversary of Her late Majesty’s accession to the Throne.

Through this provincial initiative, the Government of Saskatchewan will recognize up to 7,000 individuals from across the province whose contributions have helped build the Saskatchewan of today.

Visit Regina.ca/jubileemedal to submit your nomination before October 31.

Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional

According to sources the federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional.

The government is expected to make this policy change by the end of the month, and the sources indicated the Liberals would also end the outstanding random COVID-19 testing for travelers.

City Celebrates National Tree Day with Seedling Giveaway Today

The City of Regina is celebrating National Tree Day with the second tree seedling giveaway of the year in Victoria Park today (September 21).

Residents are invited to join us as we give away 1000 tree seedlings in Victoria Park between 9 a.m. and noon, while supplies last. Choice of tree seedlings include Carmine Jewel Cherry, Ben Nevis Black Currant, Japanese Empress Elm and Honey Queen Raspberry. Quantities for each type will vary. Seedlings will be limited to one per person and given away on a first-come first-serve basis.

Recently, the Forestry Bylaw was amended to allow residents to plant trees on City property by applying to the Tree Donation Program. Trees planted through this program on public land become the property of the City of Regina and will be maintained by the City once established. For more information about the Tree Donation Program, eligibility, recommended tree species and an application form, please visit Regina.ca/trees

Regina has more than 500,000 City and privately owned hand-planted trees that help with flooding, natural cooling, and remove the CO2 equivalent of 3,330 mid-sized vehicles from the atmosphere each year. Our urban forest supports our goal of becoming a 100 per cent renewable city by 2050.