Need to Know: Plaza of Honour, RCMP Musical Ride, I Love Regina Day

Riders induct 2013 Grey Cup team, first female board member into Plaza of Honour

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have inducted builder Wendy Kelly and the 2013 Grey Cup team into the club’s Plaza of Honour.

Wendy Kelly served as the first female board member in Roughriders’ history.

Among her many contributions to the club were co-producing the Grey Cup parade and halftime show in 1995, serving as the chair for the 2012 Plaza of Honour dinner committee and the production manager of the 2013 Grey Cup Gala.

Prior to her time on the board, Kelly served as the team’s nurse for seven years.

Kelly’s induction is posthumous as she passed away in 2018.

The Riders' 2013 team brought the club its fourth Grey Cup win and its first on home soil.

The inductees will be honoured in a halftime ceremony on Oct. 7 at Mosaic Stadium.

As part of the celebration, the Rider’s will be giving away free replica 2013 Grey Cup Championship Rings to the first 5,000 fans.

RCMP Musical Ride comes to the Brandt Centre!

Experience the rich tradition, honor, and pride of the RCMP Musical Ride, a spectacle that captures hearts both nationally and internationally.

This incredible performance not only showcases the equestrian skills of the RCMP but also plays a vital role in supporting front-line police operations.

To make this event even more special, it coincides with the RCMP's 150th anniversary, making it an extraordinary year to witness this captivating display!

Mark your calendars for THIS Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m. and join us for a fun-filled family event that you won't want to miss.

Secure your tickets now at: https://www.realdistrict.ca/events/rcmp-musical-ride/

The RCMP Musical Ride is proudly presented by REAL District and RCMP Depot Division.

Only one month to go until I Love Regina Day!

Prepare for a day filled with community spirit and endless fun. From live entertainment to children's activities, delicious treats to the Regina Farmers' Market, there's something for everyone.

The countdown begins! For more information: Regina.ca/iloveregina