Need to Know: Pop-up Clinics, Mayor vs. Mayor, QCM

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is standing up a series of exciting pop-up vaccination clinics in malls, at beaches, in parks and even with the Riders this weekend to target first dose vaccinations to help Saskatchewan reach its Step 3 Re-Open goal.

A mobile clinic will be at Mosaic Stadium tomorrow from 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM with Gainer the Gopher and Rider alumni on hand! Meet and Greet and do your part to get back in the game!

It’s Mayor versus Mayor in a fight to #StickItToCOVID

Community well-being is at stake and Regina’s Mayor Sandra Masters has challenged Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon, to see who can increase vaccination rates this month. The city that records the highest number of first vaccinations per capita from June 17 to 30 will be declared the winner of the #StickItToCOVID First Vaccination Mayoral Challenge!

To make it fun, the Mayor of the losing city will lip sync a song on video that will be selected by the winning city. Mayor Masters is asking residents to submit a lip sync song suggestion for Mayor Clark on social media. They can direct message Mayor Masters a photo of their first dose “I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine!” sticker and their song suggestion.

Queen City Marathon back to in-person events this fall

Non-profit organization Run Regina announced Wednesday that the GMS Queen City Marathon will be having in-person races this September.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the GMS Queen City Marathon will take place in September on the weekend after Labour Day Monday. Labour Day in Canada is the first Monday in September.

Runners and walkers who still wish to participate in virtual events will have the option to do so all throughout the month of September.