Need to Know: Pop-up Clinics, Subsidized Internet, WHL & Vaccines

Make a Splash Against COVID

Outdoor Pool Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Continue

The City of Regina is pleased to share this week’s Make a Splash Against COVID pop-up clinics:

Date: Wednesday, August 18

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Location: Maple Leaf Pool

The pop-up clinics are open to walk-ups for all who meet the current vaccine eligibility for first or second doses.

SHA will have limited quantities of Moderna and Pfizer on site. Appointments at these locations are not available; they are first-come, first-served. Bring your valid health card and identification.

For more details on the QCX ticket promotion and updates on the clinic locations, visit Regina.ca/covid19

Subsidized SaskTel internet coming for low-income seniors, families

As part of the second phase of a federal government initiative, SaskTel will offer subsidized high-speed internet to thousands of low-income seniors and families across Saskatchewan.

Through Connecting Families 2.0, the information and communications technology provider will offer eligible customers infiNET 60, where available, and comes with 60 Mbps download speed and unlimited data for $20 a month.

As part of the second phase, the Crown corporation said eligibility for the program has been broadened from families receiving the maximum Canada childcare benefit to include seniors receiving the guaranteed income supplement.

The federal government will determine which families and seniors are eligible.

WHL makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all players, coaches, and staff

The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced it will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all players and operations staff.

All personnel must be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada approved shot at least 14 days before the start of the season on Oct. 1.

The WHL also recommends that players stay in billet homes where all eligible residents are fully vaccinated.