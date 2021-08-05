Need to Know:Pop-up Vaccination, Lawson Closure, Ring Rd. Train Tracks

Make a Splash Against COVID - Outdoor Pool Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Continue

The City of Regina continues to work in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at outdoor pools, with a free pass to the Queen City Ex (QCX) as an added bonus to those who ‘Stick It to COVID’.

The pop-up clinics are open to walk-ups for all who meet the current vaccine eligibility for first or second doses.

This week’s Make a Splash Against COVID pop-up clinics where a QCX pass is offered with each immunization are as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 5

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Location: Massey Pool

Date: Friday, August 6

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Location: Maple Leaf Pool

For more details on the QCX ticket promotion and updates on the clinic locations, visit www.Regina.ca/covid19

Lawson Aquatic Centre - Annual Closure Begins August 9

The Lawson Aquatic Centre will be closed to the public for annual maintenance starting August 9. Work is scheduled for completion on August 15 for the strength and conditioning area and August 29 for the pool.

This year, in addition to the usual maintenance, projects at the Lawson will include:

installation of two new multi-purpose scoreboards with competition and video functionality

upgraded artistic swimming sound system

upgraded universal change room to be fully accessible, including lift and plinth

an additional universal change room opening directly onto the pool deck

Future of Ring Rd. railway tracks put forward to City council

Regina city council will review plans to potentially relocate the railway tracks on Ring Road next week.

The City of Regina Planning Commission reviewed the potential costs and outcomes from city administration. That report details plans to re-direct rail traffic around the northern tip of the city, away from residential areas and relieving traffic on major routes.

The administrative report says $2 million has been set aside for the preliminary design work, which was approved in the 2020 and 2021 budgets - and pre-approved for the 2022 General Capital Budget.

The report adds that if the project costs less, the remaining funds could go into subsequent phases of the project or be put back into reserves.

A 2018 feasibility study states the entire cost of the project, including pre-construction, permits and engineering would be in the price range of $107 million

Both CN and CP rail have been in discussions with the city and are currently interested in the plans.