iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
17°C

Need To Know: Prairie Horror Movie, Stanley Cup, Regina Homicide

NEED-TO-KNOW-POLOPOLY

A Prairie Horror Production: Sask. short film 'The Druid's Hand' to be shown in L.A film festival

Saskatoon’s Mitch Oliver and Alvena’s Jesse Sawitsky got to work making The Druid’s Hand. After three and a half days of filming, with a crew of 99 per cent Saskatchewan natives, in the town of 75 people, the 14-minute short film was created. It gained more traction than the creators ever thought possible. They completed the film, screened it in Saskatoon to a sold out crowd at the Broadway Theatre and now it is being screen at Screamfest in Hollywood. Its Oliver’s hope that a strong showing at the end of September in L.A. will help Saskatchewan filmmakers be inspired, and be funded, in the future.

 

Ryan Murray bringing the Stanley Cup to Sask.

The Stanley Cup will be making an appearance in Saskatchewan this week. Stanley Cup Champion Ryan Murray, who grew up in White City, Sask., will be bringing the holy grail of hockey to a rink in Emerald Park on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. As part of his day with the cup, Murray is scheduled to appear at Communiskate in Emerald Park, Sask. from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The NHL veteran played a “significant” part of his youth hockey career at the rink, the release said. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Murray and take photos with him and Lord Stanley’s Mug. Murray, a former second overall draft pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, has spent the better part of his nine year career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, but most recently played for the New Jersey Devils and the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.

 

Regina had the most homicides per capita in Canada in 2021

Regina recorded the most homicides per capita in Canada last year, according to an annual report from the Canadian Centre of Justice Statistics (CCJS). Regina reported 15 homicides in 2021, which is the highest number ever recorded in a single year in the city, according to Regina Police chief Evan Bray.The majority of those homicides were linked to drugs or domestic violence.Regina’s homicide rate was 5.67 per 100,000. Thunder Bay and Winnipeg ranked second and third, respectably, with homicide rates of 5.63 and 5.39 per 100,000.

12