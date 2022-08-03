Need To Know: Prairie Horror Movie, Stanley Cup, Regina Homicide
A Prairie Horror Production: Sask. short film 'The Druid's Hand' to be shown in L.A film festival
Saskatoon’s Mitch Oliver and Alvena’s Jesse Sawitsky got to work making The Druid’s Hand. After three and a half days of filming, with a crew of 99 per cent Saskatchewan natives, in the town of 75 people, the 14-minute short film was created. It gained more traction than the creators ever thought possible. They completed the film, screened it in Saskatoon to a sold out crowd at the Broadway Theatre and now it is being screen at Screamfest in Hollywood. Its Oliver’s hope that a strong showing at the end of September in L.A. will help Saskatchewan filmmakers be inspired, and be funded, in the future.
Ryan Murray bringing the Stanley Cup to Sask.
The Stanley Cup will be making an appearance in Saskatchewan this week. Stanley Cup Champion Ryan Murray, who grew up in White City, Sask., will be bringing the holy grail of hockey to a rink in Emerald Park on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. As part of his day with the cup, Murray is scheduled to appear at Communiskate in Emerald Park, Sask. from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The NHL veteran played a “significant” part of his youth hockey career at the rink, the release said. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Murray and take photos with him and Lord Stanley’s Mug. Murray, a former second overall draft pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, has spent the better part of his nine year career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, but most recently played for the New Jersey Devils and the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.