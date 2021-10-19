Need to Know: Pre-Budget, COVID Self-testing kits, Glockenspiel

Resident Priorities Shared in Pre-Budget 2022 Results

More than 1,300 Regina residents have shared what services and budget considerations are most important to them as the City continues to plan the 2022 Budget.

As with pre-budget consultation in previous years, road construction and repair remained the highest ranked priority among respondents, with 73 per cent placing it within their top three spending priorities. Public safety/crime/policing retained the spot of second highest priority overall, at 67 per cent. At 48 per cent overall, recreation/culture facilities was the third ranked priority for respondents, replacing snow clearing which held that spot last year.

Among new and emerging priorities, 54 per cent of respondents ranked investments in community-based safety and wellness initiatives within their top three. Economic development incentives were prioritized by 46 per cent, followed by investments to address homelessness at 45 per cent.

A 2022 Budget update will next be presented to the Executive Committee at its October 20 meeting. The proposed 2022 Budget is scheduled to be released in late November and reviewed by Council on December 15. The City will shift to multi-year budgeting for 2023/24. This approach will make it easier to determine more long-term budget impacts and will reduce administrative expenses related to annual budget preparation.

To learn more about the City’s budget and to view the results of the 2022 Pre-Budget Consultation in more detail, visit Regina.ca/budget22.

COVID-19 Self-testing Kits Not Available for Pickup at Regina Fire Halls

The Government of Saskatchewan recently announced that COVID-19 ‘at home’ rapid antigen self-testing kits would be distributed to the general public this week and available for pickup at participating fire halls, local chambers of commerce, and SHA testing and assessment centres.

Regina Fire & Protective Services Fire Halls are not a participating pickup location. Regina Fire Stations have been closed to the public during the pandemic and will remain closed until further notice. The Fire Department asks that members of the public do not go to or call the fire stations regarding rapid testing equipment.

The Government has indicated they will update the pickup locations as they are delivered, and new locations become available. The list will be available at Saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.

Residents can visit Regina.ca/COVID19 for the latest updates on the impact of COVID-19 on City programs and services.

Glockenspiel Celebration

Join the City of Regina, the Downtown Business Improvement District, and Regina’s German and multicultural communities as we celebrate the completion of key upgrades to the Glockenspiel.

Tuesday, October 19

12 p.m. (program begins at 12:15)

Victoria Park – corner of 12th Avenue and Scarth Street