Need to Know: Pride Month, SGI Cheques, City of Regina's Top Earners

Today kicks of Pride Month!

Queen City Pride 2021 will be a “hybrid festival” full of events and activities that can be enjoyed in many different ways. From virtual events that you can enjoy at home to in-person activities that you can take in at your own pace, we’re mixing technology and real-world adventure to make Pride a unique, accessible, and diverse experience for everyone.

This year’s Queen City Pride Festival will take place from June 4 to 13, 2021.

For More details: https://queencitypride.ca/pride-2021/

ALL of the SGI cheques are officially in the Mail!

The Last of the 709,000 SGI rebate cheques were mailed on Friday, on schedule. If you don’t already have yours, it should be there soon.

Here are The City of Regina’s top earners

The list is made from a combination of employees of the Regina Public Library, city employees, police and firefighters, Economic Development Regina and Regina Exhibition Associated Limited (REAL).

Here are the top 10 earners (regular pay + other earnings)