Need to Know: Produce Donations, Thanksgiving Dinner cost increase, Airport Emergency Exercise

Regina non-profit collecting produce donations to help feed children

Regina Food For Learning (RFFL) is calling out to all gardeners who have excess produce looking for donations of fresh fruits and vegetables.

All food is prepared by volunteers on-site, with the schools coming to pick up once a week.

Currently, 14 schools are utilizing the School Feeding Program supporting over 900 students from pre-kindergarten up to Grade 12.

Donations can be dropped off at RFFL in the Core Ritchie Neighborhood Centre from 8 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday.

Here's how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year

Thanksgiving dinner staples have increased by as much as 26 per cent compared to March 2020 and 22 per cent compared to this time last year. Statistics Canada reported on Sept. 20 that across all retail food items, inflation is up 10.8 per cent.

Turkey, a mainstay of Thanksgiving dinners in Canada, has increased in per-kilogram price by an average of 15 per cent compared to last year and 22 per cent compared to March 2020, according to the new data.

Potatoes are 22 per cent more expensive compared to last year, and 26 per cent more expensive compared to March 2020.

Regina Airport Authority to Conduct Emergency Exercise.

The Regina Airport Authority (RAA) and airport partners will host a full-scale emergency exercise today (September 27). This major event, which will be held between 8 am and 12 pm, will test the emergency response plans and capabilities of the airport and local partners.

The emergency exercise, which includes over 150 people, will be a simulation of an aircraft accident near the main runway. Transport Canada mandates that internationally designated Canadian airports test their emergency response plan every two years with a full-scale exercise.

There may be large plumes of smoke appearing in the direction of airport during this time. On-site at the airport there may be actors in makeup appearing to be in distress and an additional presence of emergency responders. This is all part of the controlled emergency exercise that has been planned.