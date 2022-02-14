Need to Know: Proof of Vaccination in Regina and U of R, Grandparent Scam

Proof of Vaccination in Regina

Effective today (February 14), proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result will no longer be required at City of Regina recreation facilities, in response to the February 8 announcement by the Government of Saskatchewan.

Masking Requirement

Masks continue to be required at all times in all indoor public areas of the building except in the following cases:

While actively participating in aquatic activity or in the hot tub

Indoor youth athletics for those under the age of 18 while they are actively engaged in athletic activity

While showering

Masking requirements at City of Regina facilities are in accordance with the current Mandatory Isolation and Face Covering Public Health Order, which remains in effect until Monday, February 28. As of Tuesday, March 1, masks and face coverings are recommended, but not required, inside City of Regina recreation facilities.

“Grandparent Scam” Warning in Regina

Regina Police are warning the public about a “Grandparent” scam after reports over the weekend.

The scam typically involves a phone call to an elderly person with the caller claiming to be a grandchild of the victim by addressing them as grandpa or grandma before asking to transfers of money.

U of R Proof of Vaccination Requirements stay in effect for Students

The U of R is lifting proof of vaccination requirements for visitors to compass but the requirement will remain in place for registered students, faculty and staff who regularly attend campus.

The requirement will remain in place until April 11th when classes end.