Need to Know: Provincial Parks, SaskPower Recall, Covid Testing

Sask. provincial parks introducing new campsite reservation website

Provincial parks will have a new reservation website that will soon be available for campers to browse and create an account before the 2021 campsite reservation launch on April 12th.

The new website can be accessed at http://www.parks.saskatchewan.ca beginning April 12. Those who prefer to make a reservation on the phone will still be able to do so by calling 1-833-775-7275.

On its website, the provincial government stated that Sask Parks is working to finalize and test the new system before reservations can be made.

SaskPower is informing approximately 1,000 customers that ABB Electrification Canada will be contacting them as part of a meter socket recall it is doing across Canada.

ABB is working to recall certain meter sockets they manufactured between March 2020 and August 2020; these sockets were purchased by homebuilders and contractors to install. The part being recalled is separate from the electrical meter and is part of the homeowner’s property. The socket is what the electrical meter plugs into on the outside of the house.

ABB has hired the Regina-based electrician firm Klein’s Cabling & Electric to inspect the affected sockets and make repairs, if necessary. SaskPower is not involved in the process in any way, except to temporarily disconnect the power if a repair is warranted.

ABB has had no incidents to date and is conducting this work proactively.

Customers will receive a letter from SaskPower on behalf of ABB that will explain the situation and detail next steps. If any customers have any questions, they are asked to contact ABB at 1-877-257-8850 or reach out to SaskPower at 1-888-SKPOWER.

Regina Drive-Thru COVID-19 Test site further expands hours

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expanding its hours of operation to the COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site to better serve the increasing demand for testing in Regina.

As of yesterday morning, if you are seeking a COVID-19 test at the drive-thru, the site will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility remains unchanged for April 1, 2021. Eligible groups include all individuals 60 years of age and older.