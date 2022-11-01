Need to Know: Pumpkin Disposal, STARS wins Competition, Fill the tent event

Pumpkin Disposal

Don’t throw out your pumpkins and jack o’ lanterns – drop them off at the Yard Waste Depot for a new purpose in life!

From October 31 to November 5, the city has partnered with Fenek Farms who will use the pumpkins as food for their farm animals.

The Yard Waste Depot is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located next to the Landfill on Fleet Street.

STARS grabs first place in international skills competition

Regina-based nurse Kevin Easton and paramedic Chris Fay represented STARS at the annual Critical Care Skills Contest in Tampa, Florida last week where the air medical crew won the Association of Air Medical Services’ 2022 Air Medical Transport Simulation Competition!

The competition focused on the latest in-patient simulation and featured nine teams from across North America competing head-to-head to display their real-time, real-situation skills in front of a panel of judges and a live AAMS audience.

STARS has historically done very well at the international championship, consistently placing in the top three every year since 2002 and winning seven times.

Fill the Tent – Donation Event

In Support of Awasiw: The Place of Hope at All Nations Hope Network, you can drop off winter clothing, toiletries, and non-perishable food items!

Drop offs can still be made inside Northgate Mall until Nov 4th and then Nov. 5th at Regina Chip Repair Tent (outside Northgate Mall).

Monetary Donations Can be made online www.allnationshope.ca