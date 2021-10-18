Need to Know: Pumpkin Ninjas, Fall Sweep, Hazardous Waste Days

Pumpkin Ninjas are Back!

We want to see your spooky house! Share a picture of your Halloween decorated house on Instagram, and our Pure Country Pumpkin Ninjas might leave a Halloween treat on your front step!

Make sure you tag @purecountry927 and Century 21 Done Realty @c21dome, and use the hashtags #c21dome and #pumpkinninjacontest

Fall Sweep Begins in Select Neighbourhoods

Residents living in the Crescents, Cathedral, Lakeview, North Central, Centre Square, Heritage are encouraged to watch for signs and visit Regina.ca/sweep to sign up for Sweep Alerts as the fall street sweep begins today, October 18.

City crews will be sweeping between 4 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and are expected to be finished by October 29, weather dependent.

Drivers living in the fall street sweep area are asked to move their vehicle when their street is scheduled. Parking off-street and sharing driveways with neighbours allows the sweeper to access curbs, parking lanes and catch basins to pick up leaves and reduce neighbourhood drainage issues.

Fall Household Hazardous Waste Days - Keep hazardous material out of our Landfill

One more City of Regina Household Hazardous Waste Days is coming up soon. On Household Hazardous Waste Days, residents can safely drop off their chemicals, fertilizers, aerosols, batteries, light bulbs, and propane tanks at the City’s Public Works Yard, 2400 6th Avenue.

Take advantage of the FREE event:

Saturday, October 23 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Know before you go:

Do not attend the event if you are sick.

Residents must remain in their vehicle at all times.

Put hazardous waste in the box of your truck or trunks, not in the backseat, to maintain physical distancing when unloading.

Bring fuel and oil in containers that may be left behind for recycling/disposal.

Material should be safely sealed in clearly marked containers.

Containers will not be returned once handled by event staff.

Garbage, recyclables and electronics are not accepted. To limit cross-contamination and interactions with event staff, please avoid bringing these materials.

Tires will not be accepted.

Commercial loads are not permitted.

Household Hazardous Waste Day is another way we can all work together to help protect our environment for future generations.

Visit Regina.ca for more information and a complete list of accepted items.