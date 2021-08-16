Need to Know: Pure Country 25 k Double Play, COVID exposures,& U of R

The Pure Country 25 k Double Play will be given away today!

Shannon Ella will be announcing the winner of the 25 thousand dollars between 10-2!

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 on a shuttle bus to the Roughriders game on August 6.



The bus left from Birmingham's Vodka and Ale House to Mosaic Stadium at 6:30 p.m. and returned from Mosaic Stadium to Birmingham's at 11:30 p.m.



The individual with COVID-19 sat near the front of the bus.



The SHA is also warning of exposure to COVID-19 in the Pil Country section at Mosaic Stadium at the Roughriders game on August 6.





The University of Regina will require students to be fully Vaccinated



The University of Regina will require faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated for the 2021-22 academic year, the school announced in a release Friday.



Members of the on-campus community must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021, the university said.



The school cited relatively low vaccination rates among residents under 30 in Saskatchewan, increasing case numbers and the presence of the “more highly-transmissible” Delta variant, as the main reasons to make the vaccines mandatory.