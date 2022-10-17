Need to Know: Pure Country Payroll, Fall Sweep Starts, Public Info Sessions

Pure Country Payroll

Pure Country is giving you a daily chance to get on the Pure Country Payroll and win $2,000!

Tune in to Pure Country at 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm for the Payroll Keyword. When you hear the keyword, enter it here for your chance to win!

Pure Country Payroll is the easiest bonus you’ve ever earned!

Details: https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/contests/pure-country-payroll-1.18606907

Fall Sweep Begins in Select Neighbourhoods

The fall street sweep begins today (Monday, October 17) in areas with mature trees and where street flooding can become problematic. Residents living in the Crescents, Cathedral, Lakeview, North Central, and the General Hospital area including Centre Square and Heritage neighbourhoods, are encouraged to watch for signs and park off-street on sweep days.

City crews will complete the fall sweep between 4 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until October 28, weather dependent. Residents are asked to watch for signs. Cars that are parked in a No Parking zone will be ticketed and towed. If a car is towed, it will be moved within a two to four block radius of the area.

Residents are encouraged to download the new, free Sweep & Plow app through the Apple App store or on Google Play to get alerts to move their car. Alternatively, they can sign up for customized notifications, including email or phone, at Regina.ca/sweep.

Catalyst Committee Public Information Sessions

The Catalyst Committee, on behalf of the City of Regina, is exploring how to best align five recreation and cultural-based facility proposals to maximize economic and community benefits.

Public information sessions will be held from October 17 to 20, 2022.

Two sessions will be held at the AGT Lounge inside Mosaic Stadium each day, at the following times: