Need to Know: Pure Country Sacks Hunger, SCMA Awards, City Mowing

Pure Country Sacks Hunger!

Join Pure Country Morning’s Chase Hussey as he broadcasts from Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, June 25th to help fill the shelves of the Regina Food Bank with the second annual Sack Hunger!

For every donation of ten pounds or ten dollars Chase will move up the field one yard.

Make a donation between 10am and 4pm and we’ll get it all to the Regina Food Bank! Plus you could win Passes to Country Thunder Saskatchewan!



You can also donate at the station (4303 South Albert Street) during business hours, all three Sherwood Co-op Grocery Stores, and online to the Regina Food Bank, CLICK HERE and make sure and select Pure Country Sacks Hunger!

Thanks to our sponsors Sherwood Co-Op, Canadian Tire, Parkland Carpet One, Suds Car Wash, JB’s Sausage, and Four Seasons Sales.

34th Annual SCMA Awards

The SCMA weekend kicks off Friday at 7:30pm with a concert featuring Justin LaBrash, Karissa Hoffart, Jordyn Pollard and Shantaia. Special guests 4-time Canadian Country Music Association group of the year, and country music superstars, The Washboard Union will close out the concert portion of the evening. A cabaret will ensue after the concert with performances by Lisa Moen and Tyler Lewis.

Saturday will feature the televised SCMA awards show starting at 7:50 pm hosted by The Washboard Union with many of Saskatchewan’s country music superstars. Following the awards show the after party will kick up the heat with performances by The Washboard Union and performances by JJ Voss and more of Saskatchewan’s Country Music stars.

For tickets and details click here!

City Mowing

Wondering how often your neighbourhood park is mowed? Check out the Parks Maintenance Service Levels!

Click here for more information.