Need to Know: QCM, CFL All-Star Team, International Travel

Registration is Officially Open for the 2022 QCM!

Registration is now open for the 2022 QCM. In-Person races Sept. 9-11. Virtual races Sept. 12-Oct. 12. Block pricing in place: the earlier you register, the more you save! Register at http://RunQCM.ca

Riders Snubbed from CFL All-Star Team

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros and Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback headline this year's class of CFL All-Stars.

Collaros was among 11 Bombers to be named an all-star this season by the 50 voters comprising members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league’s head coaches.

Zero Riders cracked the All-Star Team Roster.

Feds advise against non-essential international travel amid Omicron case surge

The federal government is again advising against non-essential foreign travel as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and the threat of the Omicron variant of concern mounts.

The travel measure will be in place for four weeks, at which point the government will reassess the epidemiological situation.

Currently, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents returning home after short trips of 72 hours or less to the United States and abroad do not have to provide proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR test.

For longer trips, anyone coming into Canada from international locations is required to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their scheduled departure in order to board the aircraft and to avoid a potential 14-day quarantine when they arrive.

For more details: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/feds-advise-against-non-essential-international-travel-amid-omicron-case-surge-1.5708467