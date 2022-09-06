Need to Know: QCM pickup, Regina Floral Conservatory Reopens, Pruning Elm Trees

Queen City Marathon Package Pickups

With Race weekend upon us there are a couple days for racers to stop by Conexus for their race pickup.

Friday, September 9, 2022

11:00 AM - 7:00 PM *** Race Package Pickup

Race package pick-up will take place at the Conexus Arts Centre, 200A Lakeshore Drive.

IMPORTANT: Check for your race number online before coming in to get your race package.

NOTE: Race kits will not be mailed or delivered.

Saturday, September 10, 2022

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM *** Race Package Pickup

For more race details click here: https://runqcm.ca/race-weekend/schedule-of-events

Regina Floral Conservatory Reopens today

The Regina Floral Conservatory will re-open to the public today (September 6th, 2022.)

Open daily from 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm.

New in 2022-23: Adult Tranquility Hour every Thursday from 4:30PM to 5:30PM. Bring Your Lunch, Fridays 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

For more details: https://reginafloralconservatory.ca

Saskatchewan residents urged to prune elm trees this fall as ban ends

Each year, provincial regulations prohibit pruning elm trees from April 1 to August 31 to reduce the risk of spreading DED. The elm bark beetles that spread the disease are most active during this period, and fresh cut from pruning can attract insects to healthy elm trees.

Now homeowners across Saskatchewan are encouraged to prune their elm trees throughout the fall.