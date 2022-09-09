Need to Know: QCM pickup, Smoke N' the Valley, U of R Cougars Hockey
Queen City Marathon Package Pickups
With Race weekend upon us there are a couple days for racers to stop by Conexus for their race pickup.
Friday, September 9, 2022
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM *** Race Package Pickup
- Race package pick-up will take place at the Conexus Arts Centre, 200A Lakeshore Drive.
- IMPORTANT: Check for your race number online before coming in to get your race package.
- NOTE: Race kits will not be mailed or delivered.
Saturday, September 10, 2022
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM *** Race Package Pickup
- Race package pick-up will take place at the Conexus Arts Centre, 200A Lakeshore Drive.
- IMPORTANT: Check for your race number online before coming in to get your race package.
- NOTE: Race kits will not be mailed or delivered.
For more race details click here: https://runqcm.ca/race-weekend/schedule-of-events
Smoke N’ the Valley - September 9th to 11th | Buffalo Pound Provincial Park
The weekend is packed full of flavor-- along with LIVE music from Justin LaBrash and Karissa Hoffart, a Greek Feast banquet, beer gardens, kids competition and of course, the main event… the Master Series BBQ competition!
Check out more info at SmokeNtheValley.com
U of R Cougars in Lumsden
The U of R Cougars men’s hockey team will play tomorrow night (September 10th) in Lumsden against the U of S Huskies!
Puck drop is 7:00! Tickets $5 – available at the door.