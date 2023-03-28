Need to Know: QCM Registration, Camping Reservations, Next Big Thing

Queen City Marathon Registration

Prices will be increasing this week so don't delay.



Marathon, Half Marathon, Team Relay, 10K, 5K , Night 5K, Kids Races

Saskatchewan's Largest Runners Market and Wellness Expo



September 8-10 join over 5,000 runners and walkers and over 1000 volunteers as we host our 23rd GMS Queen City Marathon.



Register today - https://raceroster.com/.../gms-queen-city-marathon-2023

Ready, Set, Camp!



The 2023 camping season is right around the corner! Mark your calendars – reservations are set to begin April 3 for seasonal camping and April 4 for nightly, Camp-Easy and group camping.



Reservations begin at 7 a.m. CST each day. To reserve your campsite, visit parks.saskatchewan.ca. Campers are reminded there is a queuing system in place. Campers need to refresh the page at 7 a.m. CST to be placed in the queue or pushed through to make a reservation.

Next Big Thing Returns!

We are on the hunt once again for Saskatchewan’s “Next Big Thing” when it comes to country music!

If that sounds like you or someone you know, applications open TODAY and close April 17th.

Next Big Thing 2023 will be at the Rail Yard Saloon starting on April 29th.



Dates are April 29th, May 6th, May 13th, and the finals on May 27th.

Details at www.purecountry927.com