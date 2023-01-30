Need to Know: QCM Registration, Zellers Food Truck, Former Rider passed away

Queen City Marathon Registration

End of Early Bird pricing approaching for the 2023 Queen City Marathon! Prices are set to increase February 1st.

Details to register: https://raceroster.com/events/2023/61641/gms-queen-city-marathon-2023

Zellers Food Trucks!

Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC) announced Friday the Canadian retail chain will be serving up "some fan favourites from the fondly remembered Zellers Family Restaurant."

"Zellers is mobilizing a fleet of food trucks to greet customers at its first locations opening this spring," HBC said in a press release. "And while Zellers is tuning the engines and pumping the tires, Canadians have been tasked with building the menu."

HBC said Zellers fans can head over to Instagram and vote on 10 menu items, with five making the final cut.

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider, David Albright, dead at 63

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and 1989 Grey Cup Champion, David Albright, has died. He was 63.

The Riders revealed Albright’s passing in a social media post on Saturday afternoon.

Albright, who was originally from California, was a member of the green and white from 1986 to 1991. He set a franchise single-season record for defensive tackles, coming away with 118 in the team's 1987 season.