Need to Know: QCX, Boots on the Beach, Riders' Plaza of Honour
Music Acts for Queen City Ex!
Starting next Tuesday the QCX will be announcing one act each week that will be hitting the Original 16 Stage during this year's Queen City Exhibition.
Boots on the Beach is back!!!
Join us January 20th - 27th as we head to Mazatlan Mexico with The Washboard Union!!! Make sure and book today with Vision Travel!
Riders' Plaza of Honour
Three Grey Cup Champions will be inducted into the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour in 2022.
Weston Dressler, Mike McCullough and Ken Miller will be inducted during a halftime ceremony on Aug. 19, as part of Riders Legends Night.
More events around the upcoming home game on Aug. 19 will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here.
The annual SaskTel Plaza of Honour has inducted 135 individuals who have made contributions to the tradition of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club.
Need to Know: Eye Drop Recall, Cathedral Village Arts Festival, Record Hail ClaimsRecalled Eye Drops. Cathedral Village Arts Festival Returns in a couple weeks. Last Augusts Hailstorm is the most costly in Saskatchewan’s History.
Need to Know: Farmers Market, World Juniors, Humane SocietyFarmers Market Opens Tomorrow! Regina, Saskatoon fall short on 2023 World Juniors bid. Regina Humane Society breaks ground on new animal care centre.
Need to Know: Mothers Day Flowers, Fishing Season, CrosswalksRiverside Mothers Day Flowers. Fishing Season Opens Today. City of Regina increasing touchless crosswalk signals.
Need to Know: Red Sox Volunteers, Free Gym Memberships, Farmers MarketRegina Red Sox looking for Volunteers. Planet Fitness offering Free Gym Memberships for High Schoolers. Farmers Market Opens this Weekend.
Need to Know: Free Compost, Golf Courses, RidersFree Compost Available for Regina Residents. City Golf Course Bookings officially open. Rider tickets will go on sale this morning!
Need to Know: Worst Roads, Riders Tickets, New ExhibitThe list for CAAs Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads is officially out! Riders Tickets Going on Sale tomorrow. North America’s Largest Indigenous Modern Beadwork exhibit opened in Regina.
Need to Know: City Golf Courses, SK Worst Roads, Deadline for HRFCity Golf Courses opening up. Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads voting ends tomorrow. HRF deadline is tonight at midnight.
Need to Know: Street Sweeping, Tick Season, CFL Rule ChangesStreet sweeping starts up again today. Tick season is here and this online system could help you. CFL rule changes focus on game speed, offence.
Need to Know: Big Game Draw, Crime Up, Touchdown AtlanticSaskatchewan’s Big Game Draw for 2022 will open Sunday. Regina Crime up slightly in 2021 compared to 2020. Riders sell out Touchdown Atlantic.