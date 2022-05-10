Need to Know: QCX, Boots on the Beach, Riders' Plaza of Honour

Music Acts for Queen City Ex!

Starting next Tuesday the QCX will be announcing one act each week that will be hitting the Original 16 Stage during this year's Queen City Exhibition.

Boots on the Beach is back!!!

Join us January 20th - 27th as we head to Mazatlan Mexico with The Washboard Union!!! Make sure and book today with Vision Travel!

Riders' Plaza of Honour

Three Grey Cup Champions will be inducted into the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour in 2022.

Weston Dressler, Mike McCullough and Ken Miller will be inducted during a halftime ceremony on Aug. 19, as part of Riders Legends Night.

More events around the upcoming home game on Aug. 19 will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here.

The annual SaskTel Plaza of Honour has inducted 135 individuals who have made contributions to the tradition of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club.