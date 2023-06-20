Need to Know: QCX Deal, Looking for Lawn Chairs, Canada's Farm Show

Queen City Ex Deal!

Back again today (Tuesday, June 20), QCX is launching a fantastic deal: $5 Admission Passes to the Queen City Ex!

You can purchase $5 Admission Passes specific to Thursday, August 3rd. And the fun doesn't stop there! Each subsequent Tuesday, a new date will become available, allowing you to secure your admission at an unbeatable price.

Passes will go live at 10 a.m. on each sale date, but here's the catch: there are only 500 Passes available per date and they're only available until 11:59 p.m. the day of launch

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and tell your friends about these important dates:

June 20- $5 Passes for Thursday, August 3

June 27 - $5 Passes for Friday, August 4

July 4 - $5 Passes for Saturday, August 5

July 11 - $5 Passes for Sunday, August 6

You won't want to miss this opportunity to secure your passes for the best days of summer!

For tickets click here!

Carmichael Outreach in need of Camping Chairs

Carmichael Outreach Inc. are still in need of folding chairs for an event this Wednesday, June 21st, for National Indigenous Day. Drop off at any time between 9-4 today or prior to noon on Wednesday.

The 45th edition of Canada’s Farm Show kicks off in Regina Today

To mark the occasion, a combine travelled through the Queen City and visited the Saskatchewan Legislature.

The show is set to run from June 20th to the 22nd at the REAL District.

Over 350 exhibitors are set to take part, leading to an expected economic impact of $90 million for the city.

If you’re headed down remember there’s NO ACCCESS to Sask Drive off Lewvan.

Entrypoints: Elphinstone Street & 10th Ave. along with Dewdney and Princess Street