Need to Know: QCX Deal, Outdoor Pools Open, Ticket on Sale for Beyond Van Gogh

Queen City Ex Deal!

Starting next Tuesday, June 13, QCX is launching a fantastic deal: $5 Admission Passes to the Queen City Ex!

Next Tuesday, you can purchase $5 Admission Passes specific to Wednesday, August 2. And the fun doesn't stop there! Each subsequent Tuesday, a new date will become available, allowing you to secure your admission at an unbeatable price.

Passes will go live at 10 a.m. on each sale date, but here's the catch: there are only 500 Passes available per date and they're only available until 11:59 p.m. the day of launch

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and tell your friends about these important dates:

June 13- $5 Passes for Wednesday, August 2

June 20- $5 Passes for Thursday, August 3

June 27 - $5 Passes for Friday, August 4

July 4 - $5 Passes for Saturday, August 5

July 11 - $5 Passes for Sunday, August 6

You won't want to miss this opportunity to secure your passes for the best days of summer!

Outdoor Pools Open Today

Four of the City of Regina’s outdoor pools are set to open today!

Regent, Maple Leaf, Buffalo Meadows and the new Wascana Pool will open, while Massey Pool is undergoing essential repairs and is scheduled to open on June 22.

One week after Wascana Pool opens, residents are invited to join the Grand Opening Celebration. Thursday, June 15 from 2:30-8 p.m. Wascana Pool will host a family friendly pool party featuring DJ music, draw prizes and a complementary treat for the first 500 people in attendance. Everyone is invited to come and experience the new exciting spot for summer fun. For all the details, visit the City of Regina Facebook event page.

Tickets on Sale today for Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

More than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh will be transformed from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

WHEN: July 6, 2023 – August 13, 2023

Sunday - Thursday: 11:00am - 7:00pm

Friday & Saturday: 11:00am - 8:00pm

Final entry 1 hour before close. Hours subject to change

WHERE: Exhibit Hall A in the Viterra International Trade Centre at the REAL District

1700 Elphinstone St. Regina, SK S4P 2Z6

TICKETS: www.vangoghregina.com – On Sale June 8th!