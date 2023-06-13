Need to Know: QCX Deal, Tyler Hubbard Tickets, Community Project

Queen City Ex Deal!

Starting Today (Tuesday, June 13), QCX is launching a fantastic deal: $5 Admission Passes to the Queen City Ex!

You can purchase $5 Admission Passes specific to Wednesday, August 2. And the fun doesn't stop there! Each subsequent Tuesday, a new date will become available, allowing you to secure your admission at an unbeatable price.

Passes will go live at 10 a.m. on each sale date, but here's the catch: there are only 500 Passes available per date and they're only available until 11:59 p.m. the day of launch

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and tell your friends about these important dates:

June 13- $5 Passes for Wednesday, August 2

June 20- $5 Passes for Thursday, August 3

June 27 - $5 Passes for Friday, August 4

July 4 - $5 Passes for Saturday, August 5

July 11 - $5 Passes for Sunday, August 6

You won't want to miss this opportunity to secure your passes for the best days of summer!

Tyler Hubbard - Oct 15, 2023 | Coors Centre, Saskatoon

Yesterday we announced Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is coming to Saskatoon Oct 15th to play the Coors Centre!

Tickets on sale this Friday, with a chance to beat the box office all week!

More info: ticketmaster.ca

Co-op invests $1 million in community projects

Through its Community Spaces program, Co-op is investing $1 million in 15 community projects across Western Canada including $27,000 for the Argyle School Outdoor Space Revitalization!