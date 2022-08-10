Need to Know: QCX Numbers, Women's World Hockey Championship, Perseid Meteor Shower

Record Numbers for the QCX!

Queen City Ex has the Best Attendance Ever!

The138th edition of Queen City Ex (QCX) is in the books and it smashed all previous attendance records. This year a total of an incredible 278,306 QCX’ers took in the five-day fair. The new record is 18% more than the previous one set during the last five-day fair in 2019. It also beat the 2021 attendance mark which was eight-days and two weeks later than normal.

A new addition to this year’s QCX was the first annual Mini-Donut Eating Competition in support of the Regina Food Bank. Fourteen competitors raised $63,540 which equals 190,620 meals.

This year the first ever QCX Best in Food Competition was held through an online vote. Beaver Tails narrowly beat out REAL’s own Prairie Stack.

Over 2,100 pounds of food donations were collected on the final day of the QCX as a result of the SaskMilk Flip for Hunger Pancake Breakfast where over 15,000 pancakes were flipped. We can’t wait to welcome Saskatchewan to the 2023 Queen City Ex presented by SaskTel August 2 – 6.

Canada to host 2023 women's world hockey championship

The International Ice Hockey Federation has awarded next year's tournament to Canada and the 2024 championship to the United States.

Dates and locations have yet to be announced.

The 2022 women's championship -- the first to be held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games -- is Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark.

Defending champion Canada is currently holding a training and selection camp in Calgary.

The Perseid meteor shower will be at its most visible this weekend

The meteor shower, which is active from July 14 to Sept. 1, will be most visible at its peak, Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, with around 50 to 100 meteors passing by each hour. However, there will one obstacle for stargazers — the moon.

The full moon on Aug. 11 will wash out many of the meteors visible to the naked eye. According to NASA, the light from the full moon will reduce the peak meteor count to 10-20 per hour.