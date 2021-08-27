Need to Know: QCX Pancake Breakfast, Regina Bakery on National TV

QCX Pancake Breakfast is Back!

QCX Pancake Breakfast is Back! Sponsored by SaskMilk and in partnership with the Regina Food Bank, please join us for a FREE breakfast with your Gate Admission on Sunday August 29th from 10:30am – 12:00pm!

As a special incentive we are offering a park Admission of $5 from 10:30am - 12:00pm! General $17 entry starts at noon. We are asking that you please bring a non-perishable donation to the food bank. Volunteers will be on hand all day to receive donations.

Breakfast will be served by REAL volunteers and some special guests and will include pancakes, sausages and Coca Cola products. Breakfast is limited to the first 4000 visitors.

Guests must use the 10th Ave entrance to enter the park (off Elphinstone St.)

Breakfast will be on the lawn outside the Affinity Complex

We hope you can join us as we Flip for Hunger at QCX presented by SaskTel!

Regina bakery featured in baking competition on national TV this fall

Queen City Cakes will be among the competitors in Season 2 of the Food Network Canada’s The Big Bake: Halloween Show!

The show challenges teams of three bakers to create big, bold cakes with a Halloween twist. The winner with the most ambitious and delicious cake goes home with a $10,000 prize.

Episodes will air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET starting Sept. 27.

Swift Current has landed a Major Curling Event

24 teams will make their way to Swift Current from October 8th-11th to compete at the IG Wealth Management Western Showdown that will include valuable Olympic trails points to be selected for the Olympic trails in Saskatoon in November.