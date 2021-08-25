Need to Know: QCX Returns, Long-Term Care Homes, Proof of Vaccination

Queen City Ex Returns today!

Today the QCX will be free admission to all front line workers to Saskatchewan’s fair!

All frontline and essential workers including but not limited to: First Responders, Police, Fire services, Health Care, Health Services will be admitted to the fair upon showing valid ID at the gate!

For the full day schedule click here: https://www.evrazplace.com/events/queen-city-ex/plan-your-experience/daily-schedule

Public Service Announcement: Regina long-term care homes NOT in outbreak move from Level 3 to Recovery Phase family presence/visitation

Effective immediately, all long-term care homes in Regina not in outbreak will return to Recovery Phase family presence/visitation.

Homes currently with confirmed or suspected outbreaks that will remain at Level 3 end of life reasons only include:

Extendicare Elmview

Regina Pioneer Village Complex Care Unit

Wascana Rehab Centre Mental Health Unit

Homes where confirmed or suspected outbreaks have been lifted include: Regina Lutheran Home, Santa Maria, Extendicare Parkside, Extendicare Sunset, Regina Pioneer Village – Transitional Care Unit, and Wascana Rehabilitation Centre Unit 2-6.

Proof of vaccination talks ongoing between REAL, Riders, government

The Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) is still engaged in discussions about potential proof of vaccination requirements at its event centres including Mosaic Stadium, home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Since day one we have always been looking at a policy around proof of vaccination, I don’t want to minimize the logistics of that are challenging because we don’t necessarily have the forward-facing customer infrastructure to respond to it,” Tim Reid, CEO of REAL said.

Reid mentioned Saskatchewan vaccination cards are not presently equipped with the QR codes necessary to make the switch, but REAL continues to work closely with the Government of Saskatchewan and the Riders as options are explored.