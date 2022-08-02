Need To Know: QCX, Sasktel Rural, World Juniors Roster

Regina's Bedard and Moose Jaw's Hunt make Canada's World Junior roster.

Players from two Saskatchewan teams in the Western Hockey League have made Canada's roster for the World Juniors. They include Connor Bedard, a 17-year-old forward with the Regina Pats, and 20-year-old Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Daemon Hunt. Originally from North Vancouver, Bedard was Regina’s first-round pick and first overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam draft, and the seventh player in CHL history to be granted exceptional status. Ice Hockey Championships are set to be held from Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton.

Queen City Ex Kicks Off Tomorrow

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is excited to welcome fair-goers back to the Queen City Ex (QCX. The exhibition begins Wednesday, August 3 and runs to Sunday, August 7, at the REAL District. Gates are open at Noon - 11 p.m. daily. Advanced tickets are available to purchase by visiting www.queencityex.com or any local Sherwood Co-op. Prices increase on August 3 at 12 a.m.

Advanced Passes (up to Aug. 3 at 12 a.m.): At the Gate:

Daytripper - $50 Daytripper - $68

Adult Admission - $14 Adult Admission - $18

Senior/Youth Admission - $10 Senior/Youth Admission - $14

Fast Pass - $20 Fast Pass - $25

*Wednesday, August 3 is $5 gate admission for everyone but must be purchased in advance, not available at the gate.If you are looking for a safe and reliable way to get to the exhibition, check out the SGI Safe Ride Program. With a valid QCX ticket, you can ride Regina transit for free every day of the fair, thanks to SGI and the City of Regina.

For anyone heading to the August 3 soccer friendly match between the Sunderland AFC U23s and Toronto FC II at Mosaic Stadium, admission to the exhibition on Wednesday is included in the ticket price. Tickets are available here: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/11005CB4AB82574D.

SaskTel to upgrade wireless networks in 30 rural communities

SaskTel is planning to upgrade its wireless service in 30 rural communities around the province, which should result in fewer slowdowns due to congestion.

The upgrades, which will see Samsung Radio Access Network equipment installed to improve 4G LTE data capacity, will come at a cost of about $10 million.

SaskTel said the upgrades will more than double the existing capacity, meaning rural customers can use their smartphones without worrying about slow speeds due to an overtaxed network. The work is expected to be complete by the end of March.