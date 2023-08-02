Need to Know: QCX Starts, Country Thunder Tickets, Wascana Pool Night Swims

Queen City Ex Starts Today!

Here's what you need to know before coming to the #QCX:

Gates located at Elphinstone, Lewvan, and Avana Centre are open at 12 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily

All bags will be checked. There are no size restrictions except for the Rider Game at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, August 6. Clear bags and small purses are required.

Bag check is available onsite for $5 per bag

There will be enhanced security measures at the gate

Limited Parking available for $15 at Lewvan Gate, Princess Street Gate, and at Lawson Sportplex.

Avoid traffic. Take Regina City Transit for FREE with QCX Pass! Rider Transit will be extended until 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 6 to accommodate fans watching Sloan on the Original 16 Stage.

Country Thunder Tickets

Tickets for Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2024 go on sale tomorrow (August 3rd) at 10:00 am! Ticket details here!

Wascana Pool Night Swims - Summer Fiesta

Wascana Pool extends their hours until 10 p.m. on August 10 for a SUMMER FIESTA!

Here’s what to expect:

Enjoy free snacks

Fun relays and diving challenges

…and of course, a piñata!

Regular admission fees apply.

Where: Wascana Outdoor Pool

When: August 10, 2023, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ages: Families or individuals ages 8 and older.