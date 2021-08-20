Need to Know: QCX Starts today, Lead Connections, & Vehicle Idling

Queen City Ex Starts Today!

The Queen City Ex officially open their gates today at noon! The Ex will run Fri-Sun and then returning Wed (August 25th) – Sun (Aug 29th).

JoJo Mason and The Reklaws take to the Original 16 stage starting at 8:00 tonight!

For full details and schedule click here: https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/concerts-events/queen-city-ex-presented-by-sasktel-1.15723676

You can now view the specific locations of all Regina lead service connections online

Thanks to a Cathedral resident’s Freedom of Information (FOI) request, the addresses of nearly 3300 lead service connections (LSCs) in Regina have been posted online: http://open.regina.ca/dataset/foi-2021-068-map-lead-connections/resource/d90fa4c8-3d6d-4efc-9263-7702cb571273

City of Regina Wants to Hear Your Thoughts on Vehicle Idling

Did you know that 24 per cent of Regina’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are produced by vehicles?

It is estimated that if every Regina driver reduced vehicle idling by one minute per day, it could decrease GHG emissions by 6,000 tonnes a year. That’s equal to taking 1,500 cars off the road.

The City of Regina is exploring options to reduce vehicle idling including a potential community-wide program. The City wants to hear how supportive you are of changes to your vehicle idling habits that could reduce our local carbon footprint.

Visit Regina.ca/idle to share your thoughts on a vehicle idling program before August 31.