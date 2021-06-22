Need to Know: QCX, the Pats play again, and Hazardous Waste Days

The Queen City Ex has announced their line up for this summer of concerts.

Friday Aug 20th we kick things off with performances from the Reklaws and Jo Jo Mason.

Then Thursday Aug 26th the Hunter Brothers take the stage as well as the Washboard Union.





The Regina Pats’ pre-season schedule was unveiled Monday, as the Western Hockey League released its complete 52-game 2021-22 pre-season schedule.

The Pats will play six pre-season games in September, with home-and-home series against the Winnipeg ICE (Sept. 10/11), Prince Albert Raiders (Sept. 17/18), and Moose Jaw Warriors (Sept. 24/25).

Regina’s three home games are set for Friday, September 10 vs. Winnipeg (Co-operators Centre), Saturday, September 18 vs. Prince Albert (Brandt Centre), and Saturday, September 25 vs. Moose Jaw (Brandt Centre).

This weekend will be the last chance for residents to take advantage of the City’s FREE Household Hazardous Waste Days before the fall.

Residents can safely bring their chemicals, fertilizers, aerosols, batteries, light bulbs, propane tanks to the City’s Public Works Yard, 2400 6th Avenue.



Dates and Times:

Friday, June 25, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday June 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Know before you go:



Do not attend the event if you are sick.

Residents must remain in their vehicle at all times.

Put hazardous waste in the box of your truck or trunks, not in the backseat, to maintain physical distancing when unloading.

Bring fuel and oil in containers that may be left behind for recycling/disposal.

Material should be safely sealed in clearly marked containers.

Containers will not be returned once handled by event staff.

Garbage, recyclables and electronics are not accepted. In an effort to limit cross-contamination and interactions with event staff, please avoid bringing these materials.

Tires will not be accepted.

Commercial loads are not permitted.