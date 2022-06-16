Need to Know: QCX tickets, Winter Initiatives Grant, Bikes for kids

Queen City Ex Tickets

Regina’s annual exhibition takes place from August 3 – 7, 2022, at the REAL District.

Get your advanced tickets starting today, June 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. by visiting www.queencityex.com or any local Sherwood Co-op.

REAL knows times are getting harder with such things as rising gas prices and groceries. To help ease that burden, all gate admissions, regardless of age, are going to be just $5 for Wednesday, August 3, when purchased online in advance.

Help Regina Warm up to Winter by Applying for a Winter Initiatives Grant

The City of Regina invites local businesses, community organizations and residents to get creative in helping make this winter more fun and inclusive. Applications are now being accepted for 2022-2023 Winter Initiatives Grant.

Anyone can apply, including Community Associations, community-based organizations, businesses and individuals looking to Express, Experience and Embrace winter in Regina. A wide variety of initiatives are eligible for funding including art or lighting installations, contests, community events and activities.

A key requirement of the grant is that the funds be used for initiatives happening between December 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023. Requests for funding can range from a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $5,000. Applications will be accepted until September 15, 2022.

The grant program, which totals $50,000, supports the City’s Winter City Strategy which promotes working together and embracing the opportunities that our prairie winters offer. Our goal is to enhance Regina’s winter-built environment, community inclusion, accessibility and outdoor activities in the coldest months of the year.

Please visit Regina.ca/grants for more information on eligibility requirements, application process and terms.

Saskatoon initiative collecting bikes for kids now in Regina

Saskatoon’s “Rides by Marv’s” has collected hundreds of bikes for kids and youth in need. Now, the initiative has arrived in the Queen City.

Used or new bikes can be dropped off now at 335 Henderson Drive north of the Coca Cola building in Regina, or at 3315 11th Street West in Saskatoon.

In Regina, the African Canadian Resource Network and the Regina Open Door Society will assist in getting bikes to their new homes.

The collection period will end with Bike Day on July 3, when the bikes will be tuned up before distribution begins.

The REAL District will host Regina’s Bike Day