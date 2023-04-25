Need to Know: Queen City Ex Announce, Smile Cookies, Worst Roads

Queen City Ex Announce

This morning at 10:00 AM we will announce which Country act will be playing the Queen City Ex this summer! We’ll also give you a chance to win your way in!

Smile Cookie Return Monday!

It's almost time for Smile Cookies, May 1 – 7!

100 per cent of the proceeds from every Smile Cookie will be donated to Regina Food Bank to feed people who live with food insecurity.

Pre-order & pay online for your Smile Cookies now and receive FREE delivery until May 3: https://www.reginafoodbank.ca/smilecookie

Pre-order & pick up your Smile Cookies from 19 Tim Hortons locations in Regina, Emerald Park, and Balgoie, May 1 - May 7.

Order in store at 19 Tim Hortons locations in Regina, Emerald Park, and Balgonie, May 1 - 7.

Last day to vote for CAA Saskatchewan's 'Worst Roads' campaign

Votes will be accepted by drivers from across Saskatchewan as they nominate the worst, unsafe roads in the province.

The top ten list will be revealed on April 26, according to CAA.

Last year, Regina took the top prize for Mayfair Crescent as well as the eighth and ninth spots on the list.

More information about voting and the contest itself can be found on CAA Saskatchewan’s website.