Need to Know: Queen City Ex Scam, CFL Schedule, Pop-up Vaccine Clinics

ATTENTION: There have been multiple reports of fake accounts impersonating Queen City Ex on social media.

Please note that the Queen City Ex will NEVER ask you to complete a registration process, follow a link, or give up any of your personal information in order to claim giveaway prizes.

If you stumble upon these fake accounts we do ask that you report them for the safety of our followers and the community. Thank you to everyone who reached out to us, community safety is our first priority!

For future reference, our OFFICIAL social media handle is as follows:

Instagram: [@queencityex], Facebook [@queencityex], Twitter [@Queencityex]

All giveaway winners will be announced publically on our pages.

Sask. pushing pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics to reach next step of reopening

The Saskatchewan government is opening pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the province in an effort to reach its third vaccination target.

The province is aiming to vaccinate 70 per cent of people age 18 and older, which will trigger the Step Three of the reopening plan.

Step Three will see all remaining public health restrictions lifted, except for limits on gathering sizes indoor masking.

The government will host mobile clinics, walk-in and drive-thru clinics and school clinics throughout the province between June 16 and 21.

﻿

Date Mobile Clinics (accessible to general public unless otherwise noted) Walk-in Clinics Drive Thrus School Clinics June 16 Regina F.W. Hill Mall (Scarth Steet) 9-3:30 Regina International Trade Centre Regina - June 16-17 8:30-4pm Regina St. Kateri Tekakwitha Family Clinic - June 16 3:30-7:30 June 17 Regina International Trade Centre Regina Mass clinic - June 16-17 8:30-4pm

Regina mâmawêyatitân centre- June 17 3:30-7:30pm

Regina Uplands community centre - June 17 3:30-7:30pm Regina St. Gabriel/Jack Mack family clinic - June 17 3:30-7:30pm June 18 Cornwall Centre Clinic, Regina - June 18

Regina South Leisure centre - June 18 Regina EVRAZ drive-thru - June 18 8:30am-7:30pm June 19 Regina Mosaic Stadium (location to be determined) We anticipate Gainer and Rider alumni, meet and greet and do your part to get back in the game – 9am to 3:30pm, June 19 Regina Beach ‘vaccinate at the lake’ - June 19 9-4pm

Regina Wascana Park – 1530-1930 (By the Leg bldg.) Regina Eastview community centre - June 19 3:30-7:30pm

Saskatchewan Roughriders kicking off 2021 season on Aug. 6

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will kick off the 2021 Canadian Football League (CFL) season at Mosaic Stadium on Aug. 6.

The CFL released its full 2021 schedule on Tuesday morning.

The schedule includes 14 regular season games over 16 weeks. No preseason games will be played this year.

The Green and White will take on the BC Lions to open the season in Regina on August 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The Labour Day classic returns to Mosaic Stadium, with the Riders and rival Blue Bombers facing off on Sept. 5.

Saskatchewan's regular season finale will take place in Hamilton on Nov. 20.

The Roughriders’ full 2021 schedule can be found on the team's website.