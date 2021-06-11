Need to Know: Queen City Pride Parade, Outdoor Pools, CFL

Queen City Pride Parade Goes Tomorrow!

Watch it Online or on TV

This year’s Pride Parade will be streamed online and broadcast through AccessNow TV (channel 7, HD 507, and AccessNow App).

The live stream of the 2021 Queen City Pride Parade will start at 12:00 pm. It will include complete coverage of the physical parade as it travels through Regina AND the video parade entries submitted by the community, sponsors, local businesses, and the general public.

Watch it In-Person

Spectators will be able to watch our Community Showcase – a selection of vehicle entries invited to be part of this year’s parade – as it travels along our predetermined parade route.

For the route click https://queencitypride.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021-Parade-Route-Map-scaled.jpg

Outdoor Pools Have Started to Open

The City of Regina’s four outdoor pools are set to open over the next few weeks, offering residents and families the opportunity to get outside, stay active and enjoy the summer.

Three pools have confirmed opening dates:

- Regent Pool: Opened Yesterday (June 10)

- Maple Leaf Pool: Will Open Monday (June 14)

- Buffalo Meadows Pool: Will Open Tomorrow (June 12)

Massey Pool is currently receiving some essential repairs and is expected to open during the week of June 21. Opening day updates for Massey Pool will be provided as more information becomes available.

A Grand Opening event to celebrate the new Maple Leaf Pool is planned for June 22. Save the date and watch for additional details as we get closer to opening day!

Registration requirements, swim times and classes differ per pool. Details are available on Regina.ca.

The CFL’s request for modified quarantine for the 2021 season is under review by the Canadian Government

An official with the Public Health Agency of Canada told The Canadian Press the federal government has received the CFL’s request for a national interest exemption for modified quarantine for the upcoming season. The official added Ottawa is reviewing it in consultation with provincial health authorities.

The request would see CFL players observe a seven-day quarantine upon arrival into Canada and be subject to daily testing for COVID-19. Players would be eligible to suit up for their teams while continuing to undergo daily testing the following week.