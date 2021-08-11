Need To Know: Rancher assistance, SGI thefts, and Fluoride Water

The Sask government is stepping in to help ranchers. $119 million in funding will help cattle producers impacted by the hot and dry conditions experienced across the province this summer.

The money is under the AgriRecovery program, where funding is shared with the federal government. The amount available to producers is dependent on federal participation. With Ottawa’s involvement, the province said producers would receive a total of $200 per head.

SGI says catalytic converters are the new hot thing being stolen.

As of the end of July, there were 170 catalytic converter theft claims made to SGI. That's five times the number of claims from 2020. In 2019, there were just 28.

Thieves target them because of the precious metals, and it's believed the high cost of metals on the market is what's causing the thefts.

Water fluoridation proposal going to Regina city council today.

The motion said there's strong scientific evidence to show the benefits of water fluoridation, and that cavity reduction is particularly important if the young are to avoid traumatic dental work and the elderly are to avoid dental appliances that are costly and difficult to manage.

Water fluoridation helps people who are without benefits or in a lower socioeconomic status the most, as not everyone can access dental care.

