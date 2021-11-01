Need to Know: REAL Proof of Vaccination, New Timmies, Best of Regina

REAL Proof of Full Vaccination/Negative COVID Test Entry Requirements

Effective Today (November 1), anyone 12 years of age and older entering any Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) facility will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of coming on campus.

For children turning 12, there will be a three-month leeway during which they are exempt from the requirements. Three months after their 12th birthday, they must either be fully vaccinated or provide a negative test.

As per the Public Health Order, REAL maintains its commitment to the provincial requirement for proof of vaccination or negative test for public access to event and entertainment venues, including conference centres, concert venues, live-music venues, and indoor facilities hosting ticketed sporting events. This will include all indoor facilities offering indoor ticketed events on the REAL campus, including all Regina Pats games and Canadian Western Agribition.

From November 18-28, proof of vaccination will be at gates entering the REAL campus due to set up and hosting requirements for Canadian Western Agribition.

Proof of Vaccination

The Government of Saskatchewan has established the following acceptable forms of proof of full vaccination:

Wallet cards received at time of immunization;

A printed copy or screenshot of your MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code);

A COVID-19 vaccine printout from Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health;

A QR code/MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate uploaded to your SK Vax Wallet app;

Official proof of vaccine documents from other provinces may be considered.

Proof of Negative Test

Individuals who do not have proof of vaccination have the option of providing proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result from within the last 72 hours. This test is to be done at the expense of the individual. Self-administered take-home rapid antigen tests (e.g. pictures of negative tests) will not be accepted.

ID Required

In addition to the proof of vaccination or negative test, a photo ID will be required from anyone 18 and older. Youth aged 12-17 will also need to show ID unless accompanied by an adult with proof of full vaccination and ID. Youth aged 12 to 17, visiting REAL without an adult will be allowed to present a photo ID, birth certificate, or health services card.

For the latest COVD – 19 information visit www.regina.ca

First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons proposed for development in east Regina

Designs for a newly proposed Tim Hortons restaurant in east Regina look to incorporate and test sustainable technologies, in a first-of-its kind project for the company.

The current design incorporates a green living roof, a water retention system that would use storm water for landscaping, a mobile order lane and electric vehicle charging stations.

The company said the technology used in the “Sustainable Tims” could eventually be implemented in other restaurants across Canada.

The rendered design showcases some of the proposed green elements, including a living wall and water conserving landscaping. (Tim Hortons/greenstims.ca)

Some of the other green elements being considered include living walls, permeable paving and water conserving landscaping.

The development would be located on the corner of Chuka Blvd. and Green Falls Dr. in the Greens on Gardiner.

