Need to Know:Rec Centres Open, U of R Classes, Vaccination Eligibility

Community and Recreation Centres to Open May 10

The City of Regina will re-open its indoor recreation facilities and community centres on Monday, May 10. These facilities were closed on March 28, 2021 as a precaution, as cases of COVID-19 variants of concern began to surge in our community.

In consultation with provincial health officials, the City has now determined recreation and community centres can be reopened safely. Protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19 will be in full effect.

All activities will require pre-registration. This helps maximize number of residents who can participate. It also minimizes lineups outside of the facility and allows for enhanced cleaning. Residents can register for drop-in activities starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 7 online or by calling the PlayLine at 306-777-PLAY (7529).

To align with Provincial Health Order requirements, staff and residents are required to follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines. While at a City of Regina recreation or community centre, please:

Wear a mask

Answer the health-related questions posted on the door

Sanitize your hands when you arrive

Come dressed and ready to go five minutes before start time

Do not linger unnecessarily after your activity

Pay cashless if possible

Maintain physical distancing at all times

The City also has many outdoor facilities open such as tennis, pickleball courts, and golf courses. Kids should get their swimsuit ready, as spray pads are expected to open around May Long Weekend if the weather cooperates.

Please do your part to observe all public health orders and avoid socializing outside of your household to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Get a vaccination as soon as it becomes available to you. Watch for updates and learn more at Saskatchewan.ca/covid19

University of Regina planning for transition back to in-person classes for fall term

The U of R has begun planning for a staged reopening of its campuses in the fall semester

Registration for classes is now open to students and the university explained that students will be able to see how each of their courses will be delivered. This will allow for students to plan their schedules and their accommodations.

COVID-19 Immunization update effective May 6: Eligibility for immunizations moves to age 35

Effective, 8:00 a.m., May 6, 2021, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program moves to 35 years of age and older, except for residents living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where it remains at age 18 and older. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, pharmacies, drive-thru/walk-in, and mobile.

There’s a new texting tool to help Saskatchewan residents find their nearest COVID-19 vaccine clinic. To use it, residents simply text their postal code to 306-517-7062, and the responding text lists all of the closest vaccine clinics to the person’s location.