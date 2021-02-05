Need to Know: Recall on Gummies, WHL SK. Return to Play, Free Fishing

TerrAscend Canada recalls all lots of Haven St. Rise No.570 Wild Berry THC Infused Gummy and Haven St. Drift No. 470 Sour Watermelon THC Infused Gummy.

The affected product may contain mould. In certain individuals, exposure may result in allergic symptom such as sneezing, coughing, wheezing, runny nose or nasal congestion, and watery or itchy eyes.

330,927 units of recalled product were sold between September 2020 to January 2021 across Canada.

WHL says Sask. return to play has not been approved, despite reports

The Western Hockey League (WHL) said it has not been approved to return to play in Saskatchewan, despite reports that an agreement had been reached to host games in Regina.

The Government of Saskatchewan said discussions on the future of the season are underway.

A report circulated on Wednesday night, stating the WHL had reached an agreement with the Government of Saskatchewan to host a quarantined bubble in Regina, for the league’s Saskatchewan and Manitoba based-teams.

No licence required for fishing during Saskatchewan’s Family Day weekend

For next weekend fishing Licences will not be necessary for those fishing between Feb.13th to the 15th.

Free fishing only applies to Saskatchewan waterbodies and not the national parks.