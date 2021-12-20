Need to Know: Recycle Your Christmas Tree, Boosters, World Juniors

Recycle Your Christmas Tree at the Yard Waste Depot

After the holidays, your Christmas tree has one last gift to give: it can be converted into compost. Beginning December 27, residents can “Treecycle” their trees for free at the Yard Waste Depot, Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Trees will be accepted until January 31, 2022.

Please remember to remove all tinsel, decorations and ornaments from your tree. If you transport the tree in a plastic bag, please remove the bag at the Depot and drop it in the garbage bin on site.

Saskatchewan Expands Booster Dose Program

Effective December 20, all individuals 18+ will be eligible for a booster shot three months out from their second dose. Vaccines are widely accessible through clinics and pharmacies in communities across the province. To date, the uptake of booster and third doses for all eligible residents is 38 per cent, with more than 159,649 administered.

Additionally, residents are being strongly encouraged to pick up rapid test kits that are widely available to the public free of charge. These tests are another important tool in surveillance of COVID-19 and will help keep families safe this holiday season. Over 8 million have been distributed to date, with an additional 4 million on the way.

For Rapid Test locations: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2021/december/16/saskatchewan-expands-booster-dose-program

World Juniors pre-tournament schedule reduced, ticket sales paused

The Road to the World Juniors pre-tournament schedule is being amended due to the "changing epidemiological situation" surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Ticket sales for the tournament taking place before the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship have been paused, organizers said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Hockey Canada, ticket holders for pre-tournament matches will receive updated information about ticketing options once the new reduced schedule is released.

As of Friday, there were no plans to limit spectators at the world junior men's hockey championship with games in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.