Need to Know: Red Sox, Downtown Parking, & Drive-thru Testing Hours

Sask. WCBL teams opt out of 2021 season

Saskatchewan's four Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) teams have opted out of the 2021 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Swift Current 57's, the Regina Red Sox, Weyburn Beavers and Moose Jaw Miller Express will all return to the field in 2022.

The Brooks Bombers also opted out, while six other Alberta based teams are able to play this year. The Fort McMurray Giants and Medicine Hat Mavericks are still negotiating a return to play.

Effective Immediately – Enforcement of expired parking meters will be suspended

Until April 5, 2021, enforcement of expired parking meters will be suspended so you can make your quick stops to Regina Downtown.

Should you need to stay for longer than two hours, remember to move your car to another block, park at an off-street location or use public transit.

Regina Drive-Thru COVID-19 Test site expanding hours

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expanding its hours of operation to the COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site to better serve the increasing demand for testing in Regina.

As of yesterday, if you are seeking a COVID-19 test at the drive-thru, the site will open at 11:30 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. This will allow the SHA to better meet the demand for testing that has steadily increased in the past week as variants of concern (VoC) have become more prevalent in the community and since the Government of Saskatchewan updated the Public Health Order for the Regina area. In the coming days, as staffing and resources permit, we will be opening the site for 12 hours and eventually 16 hours.

Be aware, the Regina drive-thru testing site at Evraz Place is experiencing longer than expected waits due to increased demand. The drive-through testing sites are first come, first served, similar to a walk-in clinic, which means that wait times are expected and varied in length. The average wait time to get a test at the Regina drive-thru site varies significantly by day and hour of day – from no waits to three or more hours.